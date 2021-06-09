President Rodrigo Duterte has appointed Rear Admiral Adelius Bordado as the new flag officer-in-command of the Philippine Navy, Malacanang said on Tuesday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the appointment of Bordado, vice commander of the Philippine Navy since December 2020, is effective on June 9.

Bordado will replace Navy chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo in a change of command and retirement ceremony at the Navy headquarters Tuesday afternoon.

Armed Forces of the Philippines chief Gen. Cirilito Sobejana welcomed the appointment of Bordado as the 39th Flag Officer in-Command of the Philippine Navy.

"RADM Bordado is an accomplished naval officer who rose to the hierarchy of the 123-year-old Philippine Navy passing through the different command, leadership, management, and staff positions ?not only in the Philippine Navy but in the AFP as well," he said.

"He particularly distinguished himself in the fields of operations, intelligence, information technology, budget, planning, and education and training. His designation came at the time that the Philippine Navy is vigorously pursuing its modernization program that includes acquisition programs for surface and sub-surface assets," said Sobejana.

"The wealth of his experience, his well-rounded education and training locally and abroad and his personal attributes make him an excellent choice to lead the Philippine Navy at this time that the AFP faces various internal and external security challenges," he added.

The Philippine Navy said Bordado graduated fourth out of 135 cadets of the Philippine Military Academy (PMA) Maringal Class of 1988.

His first command-at-sea was BRP Fort San Felipe (AM-700) followed by RPS Explorer, a survey ship of the Service Force, Philippine Fleet and completed his sea tour as the Commanding Officer of BRP Rajah Humabon (PF-11), the former flagship of the Philippine Navy.

His flag rank assignments include Commander of Sealift Amphibious Force; Commander of Naval Forces Southern Luzon; Commander of Naval Installation Command; Commander of Armed Forces of the Philippines Education, Training and Doctrine Command; and Chief of Naval Staff. Celerina Monte and Robina Asido/DMS