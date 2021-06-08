The Philippine Navy is expected to take over the northern yard of the Hanjin shipyard in Subic within the year, outgoing Navy chief Vice Admiral Giovanni Carlo Bacordo said on Monday.

"That will be discussed in the terms of reference already but we are looking forward to move in this Hanjin facilities because I said earlier all of our Del Pilar Class Patrol vessels, all of our Tarlac Class Landing Docks, our Conrado Class Corvette and our Jose Rizal Class frigate... have not docked in any Navy facility since it arrived in country so with Hanjin it may be the first time that it will be docking in a Navy facility," Bacordo said.

"Yes this year," he said. "I'm certain that the Navy will occupy the northern yard of the old Hanjin facility," he added.

Bacordo said last week, he signed the term sheet for the negotiation about acquisition of the northern yard portion of the Hanjin facilities

"The next phase is already the terms of reference. All the details... the payment details, the stay of the Navy, for how long, and chargeability, all of these will be in the terms of reference,'' he said.

Bacordo said he signed the term sheet for the northern yard where the Navy will be occupying which is close to 100 hectares.

The Philippine Navy is planning to place its newly-acquired ship within the Hanjin facility because of its deep and protected harbor which is ideal for large vessels. Robina Asido/DMS