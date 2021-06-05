The Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases has approved to place President Rodrigo Duterte's hometown Davao City under modified enhanced community quarantine for two weeks, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said Davao City will be under MECQ, a stricter quarantine classification, from June 5 to 20.

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio earlier requested the IATF to place the city under a stricter quarantine classification from June 5 to 30 due to rising cases of coronavirus disease.

Asked why the IATF only approved Davao City's MECQ until June 20, Roque said, "(It will be) subject to reevaluation upon expiration."

As of June 3, COVID-19 cases in Davao City rose to 17,775 with 2,214 active cases, 14,796 recoveries, and 765 deaths, according to Department of Health Davao Region.

Roque said the IATF also gave its nod to place General Santos City under general community quarantinee from June 5 to 30.

As of June 3, the DOH Region XII reported 674 active COVID-19 cases, 129 deaths, 3,155 recoveries or total cases of 3,958. Celerina Monte/DMS