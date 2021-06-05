Foreigners who are holders of Special Resident Retiree's Visa can now enter the Philippines without securing travel exemption, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases approved this on Thursday through Resolution No. 119, series of 2021.

"Foreign nationals holding Special Resident Retiree's Visa shall be allowed to enter the country without need of an entry exemption document," Roque said.

This in effect amended Paragraph C of IATF Resolution No. 100 issued on Feb. 18, 2021. Under such resolution, holders of valid existing SRRV were allowed to enter the Philippines provided they present an entry exemption document to the Bureau of Immigration upon arrival.

Roque said the Department of Tourism made the recommendation to allow holders of SRRV entry without presenting entry exemption document. Celerina Monte/DMS