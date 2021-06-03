The government's COVID-19 vaccination program for economic frontliners or those belonging to A4 priority group will take place this month until November this year, an adviser of the National Task Force Against COVID-19 said on Wednesday.

In the "Laging Handa" public briefing, Ted Herbosa said the Department of Health's principle in inoculating individuals belonging to A4 will be segmented based on age.

"We can't finish (vaccinating) all of them in June. That will go all the way until November, so that will continue," he said.

The government has estimated 35.5 million workers under A4 priority group who will be inoculated starting this month as more vaccine doses are expected to arrive.

"And it's important to have segmentation so that there will be no trouble," Herbosa said.

"And the reason, the scientific reason, for prioritizing those ages 40 to 50 is they are also the ones who have comorbidity or have the chance to become serious once they are infected with COVID. So, their risks are higher," he said.

Herbosa assured everyone will be vaccinated once there is a steady supply of the COVID-19 vaccines. Celerina Monte/DMS