Malacanang said on Wednesday concerned government agencies continue to monitor Tropical Storm "Dante," which has been affecting parts of the country.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the people should remain alert while they continue to follow the minimim health standards, particularly in evacuation centers.

"The safety of everyone remains our main concern. Let us therefore remain alert and vigilant, and cooperate with authorities while observing the minimum public health standards against COVID-19 during this storm," he said.

He said the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council has conducted a pre-disaster risk assessment earlier and had issued the necessary warnings and reminders to the local government units on the implementation of preparedness activities and pre-emptive evacuation of communities in hazard-prone areas.

The Department of Social Welfare and Development has a total standby fund amounting to P1.105 billion, including P113-million worth of 222,382 family food packs, Roque said.

He noted that the deployable response groups of the Philippine Coast Guard have also been assisting in evacuation and rescue operations in flooded areas.

Clearing operations to severely affected areas have also been conducted, he added. Celerina Monte/DMS