The Department of Health (DOH) on Sunday recorded over 7,000 new COVID-19 cases.

In its latest Case Bulletin, DOH said there were 7,058 new cases, bringing the total number of COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,223,627.

The Health department said four laboratories were not able to submit their data to the COVID-19 Document Repository System (CDRS) last May 28.

Included in the latest confirmed cases were the 139 additional deaths, which brought the total fatalities to 20,860.

As to the recoveries, DOH recorded 6,852 new recoveries, bringing the total to 1,149,010.

Of the total COVID-19 cases, 53,757 were active cases.

Of the active cases, 93.2 percent were mild, 2.3 percent were asymptomatic, 1.8 percent were severe, 1.4 percent were critical, and 1.2 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS