President Rodrigo Duterte has directed Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi to organize the Partido Demokratiko Pilipino-Lakas ng Bayan (PDP-Laban) national assembly, Malacañang said on Sunday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque made the statement amid the ongoing rift between Cusi and PDP-Laban president, Senator Manny Pacquiao.

"Energy Secretary Alfonso Cusi as Vice Chairman of the ruling party PDP-Laban was directed by President Rodrigo Roa Duterte, who serves as Chairman, to organize, convene and preside over the council meeting," Roque said.

"This move, which is part of the democratic exercise, aims to consult party members and have fruitful and productive exchanges on issues affecting PDP-Laban," he added.

In a statement released Sunday, PDP-Laban Vice President for External Affairs Raul Lambino said Pacquiao cannot stop the party's National Council Assembly on May 31 in Cebu City.

“The Party Constitution is very clear. Under Section 4 of Article XVI, only President Duterte, as Party Chairman, has the sole power to call the meetings of the National Council. It’s not Senator Pacquiao but the President alone,” said Lambino.

“Maybe because Senator Pacquiao is new to PDP-Laban, he’s not very familiar with the provisions of the Party Constitution but anyone can verify its provisions. In fact, original copies are deposited with the Comelec (Commission on Elections) and they can verify who’s telling the truth,” he added.

Lambino said the scheduled meeting will be the first major meeting of the party since the start of the pandemic.

In a memorandum on May 25, Pacquiao told the party members to ignore Cusi's letter calling for a national assembly.

In response, Cusi on Saturday said the agenda of the assembly is to assess how they can provide support to the programs of the Duterte administration.

Cusi said the assembly is part of and parcel of the democratic process in PDP-Laban.

"The composition of the PDP-Laban National Council shows that it is a body where meaningful exchange of ideas can be made. This is particularly important in light of our collective effort in response to the COVID-19 pandemic," he said. Ella Dionisio/DMS