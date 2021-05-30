Nine alleged members of the Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group were nabbed in a joint law enforcement operation in Lanao del Sur on Saturday morning.

Lt. Gen. Corleto Vinluan, Jr., chief of the Western Mindanao Command, said the operation was conducted at the vicinity of Barangay Paigoay, Tubaran at 1:20 am.

Vinluan said the military and police were approaching a residence to serve arrest warrants for murder and attempted murder against alleged Daulah Islamiyah-Maute Group members Farahufon Hadji Satar, alias Abu Zacariah, 43, resident of Brgy Paigoay; and Muna Kali, alias Abu Dimam, were fired upon by the suspects and their cohorts,” he said.

Brig. Gen. Jose Maria Cuerpo II, commander of the 103rd Brigade, said the government forces immediately returned fire and subdued the suspects.

“The targets were able to elude arrest nevertheless the operation resulted in the apprehension of nine of their cohorts identified as Camaroden Tindug, 52; Sabdullah Sarip, 36; Oter Macaungun, 35; Asnare Alisood, 20; Alisood Dima, 52; Sowaib Abdullah, 18; Saaduden Adapun, 30; Zaenal Abdulatip, 33; and Aleem Salih Pitiilan, 45, all residents of Paigoay," he said.

"Recovered from the personalities' possession were two M16 rifles, three M16 magazines with live ammunition, one carbine, two cal. 45 pistols, two base radio, six portable radio, six touch screen cellphones, seven keypad cellphones, one laptop, two USBs, one improvised explosive device, one cal. 45 fired cartridge, one cal. 45 slug, wallets and money amounting to P1,900, and propaganda materials,” he added.

Maj. Gen. Generoso Ponio, commander of Joint Task Force ZamPeLan, said the apprehended persons and recovered items were brought to 5th Infantry Battalion advance command post for appropriate action and disposition of police crime scene operatives.

“We continue to intensify our operations to hunt and pound the remaining DI-MG members in our area of operation,” he said.

Since January 2021, JTF ZamPeLan neutralized a total of 18 DI-MG members, two of which were killed, seven surrendered, and nine apprehended. Robina Asido/DMS