Two more policemen died from the ambush by alleged New People's Army ( NPA) on Friday in Occidental Mindoro, police said Saturday.

Lt. Col. Imelda Tolentino, Mimaropa regional police spokesperson, said Staff Sergeant Nolito Develos Jr., the third fatality, expired at 2:30 am.

Corporal Estan Gongora, earlier reported as missing, was the second fatality. Reported dead on Friday was Executive Master Sergeant Jonathan Alvares.

"We strongly condemn the latest atrocity perpetrated by the communist terrorists in Occidental Mindoro,'' said PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar in a statement.

''These communist terrorists ambushed our PNP personnel escorting the governor's convoy that just delivered much needed relief and aid to a remote community,'' said Eleazar.

The PNP said personnel from the Occidental Mindoro Provincial Mobile Police Co. were ambushed by alleged NPAs at 10:30 am in Sitio Banban, Barangay San Nicolas, Magsaysay municipality. They were able to repel the attackers, the PNP said.

Police were securing a caravan that had just delivered aid to remote barangay.

The wounded cops were Staff Sergeants Dexter King Sagun, Michael Enero, Michael Sualog, Edwin Vergara; Corporal Kim Jason Dimalaluan; Patrolmen Sonny Soriano, Armando Pullido, Jayrald Insigne, Darwin Equilla and Bayani Salgado Jr.

Four of the wounded policemen including Pullido, Insigne, Equilla and Salgado who sustained minor injuries were discharged from the hospital.

Eleazar, who went to Occidental Mindoro Saturday, awarded the Medalya ng Kadakilaan to 12 of the 14 PNP personnel who engaged the armed men, including the three other policemen who died. Robina Asido/DMS