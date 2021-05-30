OCTA Research said the reproduction number in the National Capital Region has gone up from 0.5 to 0.68 this week admist the slow pace of decline in new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases.

OCTA Research fellow Guido David told dzBB on Saturday that they have to examine reasons behind this.

''We will have to compare data with other local government units,'' he said.

The government will announce on Monday whether to extend the current general community quarantine with heightened restrictions in the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna.

The Department of Health (DOH) reported 7, 443 coronavirus disease cases on Saturday from 8, 743 on Friday.

There were 156 deaths from COVID-19 deaths compared to 187 deaths the previous day. Total deaths are at 20, 722.

A total of 7,533 persons recovered from COVID-19. DMS