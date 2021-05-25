President Rodrigo Duterte has not reached a final decision on whether to finally terminate or extend the Visiting Forces Agreement with the United States, Malacanang said on Monday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said one of the considerations in coming out with a decision is if the VFA could help the Philippines in the event the issue on West Philippine Sea worsens.

"Of course, there's an issue if the situation worsens in the WPS, what's in his mind is, will having a VFA help our country? But as of now, he has no decision yet," he said in a televised press briefing.

"So, the President is really thinking about it and only him can make a decision if there will be new VFA or the VFA will finally be junked. Let us wait for his decision," he added.

Reports, quoting diplomatic sources, said there was no VFA renegotiation and that the US is prepared to leave the country if the military treaty is abrogated.

Last year, Duterte decided to abrogate the VFA but later held the process of termination for another six months or until June this year.

The decision to suspend the termination was made amid the coronavirus pandemic and the territorial dispute with China. Celerina Monte/DMS