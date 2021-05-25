The Philippine National Police (PNP) on Monday said they identified ''at least one person'' who is allegedly involved in selling of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination slots in several cities in Metro Manila.

"Based on the initial result of the investigation, we have already identified at least one person who offered his high school friend two brands of vaccines for a price ranging from P12,000 to P15,500 through a social media messaging app," PNP chief Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said in a statement.

Eleazar said this is the same person who claimed he has contacts in San Juan and Mandaluyong local governments units (LGUs) which is why he could easily get vaccines and even guarantee slots for vaccination against COVID-19. He even presented deposit slips as proof of his previous ‘transactions’.

"Our CIDG (Criminal Investigation and Detection Group) and ACG (Anti-Cybercrime Group) investigators are now zeroing in on this person, although he has already deactivated all his social media accounts, we assure the public that he will face the full force of the law for this kind of illegal activity," he said.

Last week, Eleazar immediately directed CIDG and ACG to investigate the allegations upon the order of Interior Secretary Eduardo Año.

Eleazar appealed to the public to report to PNP's E-Sumbong any illegal transactions relating to the sale of vaccines and vaccination slots in their respective areas.

He reiterated that COVID-19 vaccines are free and any attempt to sell the vaccines or vaccination slots, or be beneficiaries of these illegal activities, will only put them in trouble.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) Chairman Benhur Abalos has sought the help of the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) on the reported online selling of COVID-19 vaccines and vaccination priority slots in these cities. Ella Dionisio/DMS