The three alleged suspects on the murder of a 21-year old transman in Quezon City is now under police custody, the chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP) said on Sunday.

In a press briefing, Gen. Guillermo Eleazar announced the arrest of the suspects identified as Zander dela Cruz, Joel Loyola, and Richard Araza.

The victim, Ebeng Mayor, was found dead in a vacant lot at Sitio Bakal, Barangay Bagong Silangan, Quezon City last May 20.

"Our police investigators wasted no time in piecing together clues to identify the victim’s killers," Eleazar said.

"Two hours after the victim's body was discovered, the QCPD-CIDU (Quezon City Police District- Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit) already had a lead," he added.

Eleazar said the uneasiness and discomfort displayed by one of the victim’s childhood friends led to his confession to the crime and named his cohorts.

Suspects were charged of rape with homicide and robbery in Quezon City Prosecutor’s Office on Saturday.

An additional complaint of violation of illegal possession of firearms and ammunition was filed against Loyola.

"I commend PBGen Antonio Yarra, the Quezon City Police District and its investigators at the Criminal Investigation and Detection Unit for excellent police work and skillful sleuthing that resulted in the solution of Mayor’s killing in just 48 hours," Eleazar said. Ella Dionisio/DMS