Malacanang expressed support on Thursday on the decision of the Department of Labor and Employment to temporarily suspend the deployment of overseas Filipino workers to Israel.

In a televised press briefing, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the government is concerned with the safety of the OFWs amid the ongoing violence in Israel.

"While we are preparing to evacuate and repatriate our nationals there, why would we send new OFWs there?" he said.

"So, the Palace supports the statement of (DOLE) Secretary (Silvestre) Bello (III)," Roque added.

In a statement issued earlier, Bello said the DOLE was not banning the deployment of workers to Israel.

"The processing of those who already qualified continues. We are merely suspending their actual departure while the tension is still high," he said.

He urged the caregivers and healthcare workers to suspend their travel to Israel.

"It will just be about a few days of delay. We just want to be sure they will be safe," Bello said.

For over a week , Israeli military has continued with its air strikes on Gaza while the Palestinian militants continued with the exchange of rocket fire. According to Israeli government, over 200 people, including women and children, have been killed in Gaza. Celerina Monte/DMS