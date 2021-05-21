President Rodrigo Duterte is set to join other leaders in the Nikkei Future of Asia Conference on May 21.

In a statement released on Thursday, Malacanang said Duterte, in his virtual address scheduled at 1:45pm, Manila time, will advance Philippine views and positions on the ongoing global fight against the COVID-19 pandemic and what needs to be done to achieve full recovery.

This is in line with the theme "Shaping the Post-COVID Era: Asia's Role in the Global Recovery," the statement said.

"President Duterte joins leaders from Japan, Cambodia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Nepal, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Viet Nam, as well as heads of international organizations in the lineup of speakers," the Office of the President said.

This will be Duterte's second time to address the Nikkei Conference, one of Asia's top foreign policy and economic fora.

The annual Nikkei Conference is organized by the Nikkei Inc., an economic newspaper in Japan. Celerina Monte/DMS