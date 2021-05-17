The Department of Health (DOH) recorded on Sunday around 5,000 new coronavirus disease cases in the country.

In its latest report, DOH reported 5,790 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 1,143,963.

"The low number of cases reported today are due to low testing output from laboratories last Friday," the Health department said.

Of the 54,904 active cases, 93.3 percent were mild cases.

Asymptomatic cases accounted for 2.1 percent, followed by severe cases with 1.9 percent while 1.4 percent were critical cases and 1.23 percent were moderate.

A total of 140 persons died from COVID-19, placing total deaths to 19,191 while 7,541 patients have recovered, raising total recoveries to 1,069,868.

Use of ICU beds for COVID-19 patients was at 58 percent while ward beds utilization was at 47 percent. Ella Dionisio/DMS