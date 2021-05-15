President Rodrigo Duterte said even if China kills him, he will not order the withdrawal of Philippine ships in West Philippine Sea.

This as Duterte blamed the United States for the increasing territorial dispute between Manila and Beijing as he accused America for being responsible for the withdrawal of Philippine ships during the 2012 standoff with China in Scarborough Shoal.

"Now, if America does not want to interfere in the territorial dispute, fine. But in the first place, you created the problem. You created the problem not only a few years. You created the problem, as a matter of fact, when you invaded my country," he said.

Duterte recalled that during the height of the April 2012 standoff, the US mediated and asked both the Philippines and China to leave Scarborough to ease the tension.

However, after the Philippine ships retreated, China immediately sent more ships in the area.

There was a point that even Filipino fishermen who considered Scarborough Shoal or Bajo de Masinloc as their fishing ground had allegedly been shooed away by Chinese vessels.

For over a month, the Philippine government ships have been patrolling the West Philippine Sea after hundreds of Chinese ships were spotted near Julian Felipe Reef in West Philippine Sea.

The Department of Foreign Affairs has lodged several diplomatic protests against China due to the swarming of Chinese ships in areas within the Philippines' 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone.

China has demanded the Philippines to leave the area, saying that it is their territory. Beijing has been claiming almost the entire South China Sea or West Philippine Sea despite the July 2016 arbitral ruling invalidating China's historic and sovereign claim in almost whole of the South China Sea through its nine-dash line.

Duterte, in his "Talk to the People" on Thursday night, reiterated that he will not order the withdrawal of its two ships patrolling in the West Philippine Sea.

"I'm telling China now, as I've said before, to repeat: I am not ready to withdraw. I do not want a quarrel, I do not want trouble. I respect your position and respect mine. But we will not go to war," he said.

Duterte said it is not wrong to admit that the Philippines is "inferior" in terms of might and power.

"It's not wrong to be frank, this is my capability only. But don't look down on us. Now, I won't withdraw. Even if you kill me, I'll stay put. Our friendship will end here," he stressed.

Duterte considers Chinese President Xi Jinping his friend.

He has been criticized by some quarters, especially when he mentioned that the arbitral ruling was just a scrap of paper that can be thrown out in a waste basket.

While many can die of coronavirus disease, Duterte said, "The West Philippine Sea is not, many will die in exasperation, but not me."

In the same Talk to the People, Duterte said in his public message next week, he will invite former Senator Juan Ponce Enrile.

He did not mention what he wants Enrile to talk about.

But he said he respects the 97-year old former senator "both intellectually and all." Celerina Monte/DMS