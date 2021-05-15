Curfew in Metro Manila will remain even after President Rodrigo Duterte eased the quarantine restrictions from modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) to general community quarantine (GCQ) with heightened restrictions, the Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said on Friday.

MMDA said curfew will remain from 10pm to 4am starting May 15.

The Philippine National Police (PNP) said they will strictly enforce the curfew set by different localities.

Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal will be under GCQ until the end of May. Ella Dionisio/DMS