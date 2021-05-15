By Celerina Monte

President Rodrigo Duterte has approved the placing of the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal or NCR Plus under a two-week general community quarantine "with heightened restrictions" starting May 15.

This was announced in Duterte's pre-recorded "Talk to the People" aired on Thursday night.

Also under GCQ status from May 15 to 31 are Apayao, Baguio City, Benguet, Kalinga, Mountain Province and Abra in Cordillera Administrative Region; Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya in Region 2; Batangas and Quezon in Region 4-A; Puerto Princesa in Region 4-B; Iligan City in Region 10; Davao City in Region 11; and Lanao del Sur in the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao.

To be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine, the second most restrictive quarantine classification, are Santiago City and Quirion province in Region 2; Ifugao in CAR; and Zamboanga City in Region 9.

The rest of the country shall be placed under modified general community quarantine, the most relaxed quarantine classification.

Currently, NCR Plus is under MECQ until May 14.

"On the heightened restrictions in the NCR Plus, only essential travel into and out of the NCR Plus shall be allowed. Public transportation shall remain operational at such capacities and protocols in accordance with the Department of Transportation guidelines while the use of active transportation shall be promoted," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, also spokesman of the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases, said in a statement.

He said indoor dine-in services in NCR Plus shall be at 20 percent venue or seating capacity while outdoor or al fresco dining shall be at 50 percent venue or seating capacity.

Outdoor tourist attractions in Metro Manila and four adjacent provinces, on the other hand, may be opened at 30 percent with strict adherence to minimum public health standards.

Also allowed in the NCR Plus are specialized markets of the Department of Tourism following the minimum public health standards and implementation of protocols and restrictions as set by the DOT.

Religious gatherings and gatherings for necrological services, wakes, inurnment and funerals for those who died of causes other than COVID-19 in NCR Plus shall be allowed up to 10 percent of the venue capacity.

Also continued to be allowed in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions are non-contact sports in outdoor contact sports, games, scrimmages; and personal care services that allow for services not requiring mask removal, such as salons, parlors, beauty clinics, and othes at 30 percent capacity.

Roque said individuals, 18-65 years of age, can leave their places of residence in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions.

However, entertainment venues, such as bars, concert halls, theaters, etc; recreational venues, such as internet cafes, billiards halls, arcades, etc; amusement parks, fairs, playgrounds, kiddie rides; indoor sports courts and venues and indoor tourist attractions; venues for meetings, conferences, exhibitions shall not be allowed in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions.

"Interzonal travel from NCR Plus areas, except those conducted by Authorized Persons Outside Residence (APORs), shall remain prohibited in GCQ areas with heightened restrictions," Roque said. DMS