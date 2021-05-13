The commander of Police Community Precinct 9 was relieved from his post after a resort in Caloocan City violated the minimum health standard following a report that a resort was allegedly operating despite the modified enhanced community quarantine imposed in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces

Philippine National Police (PNP) chief Guillermo Eleazar on Wednesday said Major Harold Aaron Melgar was removed from his post for failing to effectively enforce minimum public health safety protocols in his area.

Eleazar said investigation is still underway to determine Melgar’s culpability in the Gubat sa Ciudad incident.

“We will still give him due process. But if the result of the probe shows that there is negligence on his part, he will definitely be charged, he said.

Eleazar reminded police commanders to supervise their respective areas of responsibility to help curb a resurgence of COVID-19 cases.

He said they should ensure that guidelines set by the government are being followed.

Eleazar said those who went to the Gubat sa Ciudad should be held accountable for their actions based on the penalties stipulated in the ordinance.

“Hundreds of people had a good time in the middle of the pandemic in a place under MECQ and you also included your children. If we will let this go, it will send a wrong message for people to just violate since we will just let them go and not face sanctions," he said.

Eleazar added that some of those who went to the Gubat sa Ciudad were reported to have expressed anger and beat up a TV cameraman as they were being led out of the resort.

Eleazar appealed to the public to observe health safety protocol to effectively fight the spread of COVID-19 virus. Ella Dionisio/DMS