A magnitude 5.8 earthquake hit the province of Mindoro Occidental on Wednesday morning and was felt in many areas, including Metro Manila.

According to Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) the epicenter was recorded 11 kilometers northeast of Abra De Ilog at 9:09 am.

In a radio interview, Phivolcs Director Renato Solidum said the tremor that is tectonic in origin has a depth of 110 km.

“The earthquake is caused by the movement of manila trench,” he said.

Solidum added that although the earthquake was felt in many areas and possible aftershocks are expected, the tremor is “not damaging.”

Phivolcs said Intensity V was reported in Lubang, Occidental Mindoro; Calamba City; Calatagan, and Calaca, Batangas.

intensity IV was felt over Malvar and Lemery, Batangas; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Mendez, Cavite; Limay, Bataan; Tagaytay City; Manila.

Intensity III was recorded in Agoncillo, Cuenca, Lipa City and Talisay, Batangas; General Trias City and Dasmarinas, Cavite; Calamba, Laguna; Makati City, Muntinlupa City Mandaluyong, Pasay City, Pasig City and Quezon City, Metro Manila; San Pedro, Laguna.

Intensity II was monitored over Caloocan City and Marikina City, Metro Manila; Olongapo City, Zambales; Cavite City; Sta. Cruz, Laguna; Taysan, Batangas; Batangas City; Lucena City; Binangonan, Rizal; Dolores and Mulanay, Quezon; and intensity I in San Mateo, Rizal; San Francisco, Quezon.

Based on recorded instrumental intensities, intensity V was felt in Calatagan, Batangas; Lubang, Occidental Mindoro, Intensity IV in Puerto Galera, Oriental Mindoro and Intensity III over Carmona, Cavite; Tagaytay City; Muntinlupa City; San Jose, Occidental Mindoro; Calapan City, Oriental Mindoro; Quezon City.

Intensity II was felt in Calumpit, Marilao, Plaridel and Plaridel, Bulacan; Las Piñas City; Malabon City; Mandaluyong City; Marikina City; Pasig City; Dolores and Gumaca, Quezon; Olongapo City, Zambales and Intensity I in Baler, Aurora; San Jose City, Nueva Ecija; Guagua, Pampanga; Infanta, Lopez, Lucban and Polillo, Quezon. Robina Asido/DMS