President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said the Bangsamoro region will suffer a "bloody and sad" fate if local officials will not help him end the atrocities being committed by the Bangsamoro Islamic Freedom Fighters (BIFF) and other terrorist groups in the region.

In his speech in Datu Odin Sinsuat, Maguindanao, Duterte said he visited the area to appeal to local chief executives to help him stop attacks by BIFF and other armed groups.

"I am appealing to you all, help me or otherwise if I give an order for an all out offensive. It will be bloody ... I don't want that... That's why I went here, I am asking for your help. I don't want to kill Muslims. I don't want to kill Christians... I want a peaceful life in this world," Duterte said.

"You only live once. If you die you go to Allah (and that's fine) but in the meantime, during our life here, let's not suffer from this... There is heaven with Allah but in the meantime do we have to create hell here?" he asked.

Duterte said he will give the order once the police and military ask for it due to increasing casualties from their side.

"If they told me 'Sir will it be like this? We react to situations and we continue to die?'. It is life that is involved... If that's the case, I cannot stop and there will be all out offensive. That will be the problem. (When) I give the order, I will no longer withdraw it... I will wait for the next president to do what he wants for Mindanao," he said.

Duterte told the local officials to not give the terrorist groups sanctuary in the area.

Duterte's visit came after around 80 armed members of BIFF Karialan Faction occupied a portion of the market at Poblacion Datu Paglas, Maguindanao last Saturday.

The military said a short firefight occurred when the bandits fired upon the civilian commuters trapped in the national highway. But the bandits withdrew after a dialogue with the local government unit (LGU) officials.

Though there are no casualties, Duterte expressed disappointment with the sufferings felt by the civilians .

"I'm not warning. I am not threatening... I'm in no business to intimidate here... If there is still a chance for you to cross the line and talk to them and tell them to stop for now... Do not commit atrocities... I saw the exchange of fires, hostages, just imagine the horror of the people there running back and forth... Is that the kind of government I can give to the people? If I cannot do it, I better resign... You can demand for my resignation," he said.

Duterte said progress cannot enter Mindanao because of issues in peace and security.

He said he supports all changes the Bangsamoro government want and told them that he convinced a lot of people just to gain support for the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region of Muslim Mindanao (BARMM).

"You want to configure Mindanao? We will do it, we just talk... You can begin it now while I'm here and will listen and try... You don't know the endless meetings, cups of coffee I drink just to talk and convince (people) to support BARMM so that hopefully there will be peace," Duterte said. Ella Dionisio/DMS