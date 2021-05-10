The Armed Forces of the Philippines’ Chief of Staff General Cirilito Sobejana called on residents and local government officials in Maguindanao to remain vigilant despite the thwarted hostilities of the peace spoilers Bangsamoro Freedom Fighters on Saturday, May 8.

“I enjoin the populace of and local leaders in Maguindanao to remain vigilant as we continue our watch until peace is stabilized,” said the AFP Chief who spent years of his military career in Central Mindanao.

Forces of the Joint Task Force Central reported that it has successfully prevented armed BIFF extremists led by Mohiden Animbang a.k.a. Karialan from launching offensives against civilian residents in Datu Paglas early morning on Saturday.

It added that troops of the 601st Infantry Brigade intercepted the group, numbering to almost 20, which has been the subject of intense military operations for the past days.

“The extremist groups were forced to withdraw in the same morning after security forces were able to isolate the area. The national highway was again open for public commuters at around 10:30 in the morning of the same day after the clearing of the area was confirmed by security forces,” JTF Central spokesperson Lt. Col. John Baldomar said.

Four improvised explosive devices were recovered by the security forces which were laid as the BIFF members fled.

No civilian or military casualties were reported.

Karialan and his group had been involved in the IED explosions in Datu Saudi Ampatuan in March 2021 and caused the death of two civilians and wounding of two others.

“The situation has already normalized but we will not rest until the threat is neutralized,” General Sobejana added.

“Let us continue to engage local government authorities, stakeholders, and civilians to ensure that peace and security in Datu Paglas and its neighboring towns are preserved,” General Sobejana concluded. DMS