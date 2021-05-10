The coronavirus disease infection reproduction number in Metro Manila has further decreased to 0.67 and the number of daily average cases is expected to drop to 1,900 by May 14, according to OCTA Research Group on Sunday.

In its latest report, OCTA said the average number of new COVID-19 cases reported per day in the National Capital Region (NCR) was 2,172 from May 2 to 8.

"The current daily average is 61 percent lower compared to the peak of the surge on March 29 to April 4," it said.

"The reproduction number in the NCR has decreased to 0.67," it added.

OCTA said the one week growth rate in the NCR was -31 percent and the positivity rate in the NCR over the fast week was 14 percent from an average of 23,100 tests per day.

"The NCR is expected to average less than 1,900 new case per day by May 14," it said.

Hospital bed occupancy in NCR for COVID-19 fell to 50 percent while ICU occupancy plunged to 822 with a utilization rate of 67 percent.

As to the average daily attack rate (ADAR), Navotas had the lowest average with 6.74 followed by Malabon with 10.46; Manila with 11.11; Caloocan with 11.37, and Pasay with 12.30. Ella Dionisio/DMS