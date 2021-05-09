Two million AstraZeneca doses of its vaccine against COVID-19 from the COVAX global facility arrived at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal Two on a Singapore Airlines flight at 12: 49 on Saturday , dzBB reported.

The AstraZeneca doses will be placed on refrigerated vans and sent to a storage facility in Marikina, it added.

An initial 525,600 doses of AstraZeneca arrived on March 4. But Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said in April these doses had run out.

Supply issues caused a delay in the delivery of AstraZeneca vaccines last month.

Vergeire said inoculation of the AstraZeneca vaccine against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) to people below 60 years old will resume after its experts said there is no danger from getting blood clots after it is given.

In early April, the Food and Drug Administration said it recommended a pause in the use of AstraZeneca following reports in Europe of possible blood clots.

The FDA lifted this order on April 19 after studies were done on but only after the DOH issued guidelines. DMS