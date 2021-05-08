Amid the recent call of the Chinese Foreign Ministry for the Philippines to stop maritime drills , the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) said the second leg of its exercises will be conducted in the West Philippine Sea.

The PCG said it changed its plan to conduct the second leg of their maritime exercises in the area of Batanes and Philippine Rise.

The PCG did not say why they changed the plan for the second leg.

"As we speak, there is no schedule yet on when we will continue with the maritime exercises in the North," a PCG official told Daily Manila Shimbun on Friday.

However, the PCG said the BRP Gabriela Silang, its most advanced vessel, is set to sail to the West Philippine Sea to participate in the maritime drill.

"The second leg of the maritime exercise will again be conducted in the West Philippine Sea, not yet in Batanes Group of Island and Philippine Rise," the Coast Guard official said.

"Since seven of our vessels are still there , the (BRP) Gabriela Silang will follow next week to participate."

BRP Gabriela Silang is one of the PCG vessels that joined the first leg of the maritime exercises done at the vicinity of waters of Bajo de Masinloc or Panatag shoal and in the area of Kalayaan Island Group from April 23 to May 2.

According to the PCG, BRP Gabriela Silang arrived in Manila on May 3 to prepare for the second leg of the maritime exercises set to start next week. Robina Asido/DMS