By Robina Asido

Police arrested a suspect in the killing of 82-year-old Japanese in Nueva Ecija on Wednesday afternoon.

In a phone interview with the Daily Manila Shimbun, Police Lt. Col. Erwin Ferry, Cuyapo Municipal Police Station (MPS) Officer-in-Charge, said the suspect identified as Villamar Ronquillo, 40, a resident of Purok 2, Barangay Columbitin, Cuyapo was arrested at the vicinity of Barangay Baloy, Cuyapo.

Ferry said Ronquillo was trying to hide in the neighboring barangay when he was arrested by police.

He said based on statement of the witnesses, Norio Kurumatsuka was killed by Ronquillo using his own walking stick.

Ferry mentioned that a few days before the incident, Kurumatsuka and Ronquillo had a quarrel after Kurumatsuka allegedly tampered with the suspect's belongings.

Kurumatsuka, a native of Tokyo, who is temporarily residing at Purok 2, Barangay Columbitin was found dead within the same barangay last Tuesday.

Ferry said Ronquillo was charged for murder before the Office of the Provincial Prosecutor of Cabanatuan City in Nueva Ecija. DMS