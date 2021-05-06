By Celerina Monte and Ella Dionisio

President Rodrigo Duterte has chosen Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as the next chief of the Philippine National Police (PNP), Malacanang said on Wednesday.

"We confirm that President Rodrigo Roa Duterte has signed the appointment of PLt.Gen. Guillermo Eleazar as the new chief of the Philippine National Police," said Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque in a statement.

Eleazar will replace PNP chief Gen. Debold Sinas, who will retire on May 8 when he reaches the mandatory retirement age of 56.

Roque said Eleazar’s track record of professionalism, dedication and integrity speaks for itself.

He said the Palace is confident that Eleazar will continue the reform initiatives of his predecessors and lead the PNP to greater heights.

Interior Secretary Eduardo Ano said, in a message to reporters, he welcomed the appointment of Eleazar as he is ''very qualified'' to lead the 221,000 strong PNP force.

Eleazar is the current PNP deputy chief for administration.

"I welcome the appointment of PLtGen Eleazar who is very qualified for the job," he added.

Ano said through a National Police Commission (Napolcom) resolution, Eleazar was recommended for the post based on seniority, merit, service reputation and competence to lead the police force.

"I expect PLtGen Eleazar to lead the PNP organization to greater heights amidst the pandemic during these challenging times," he said.

Eleazar, like Sinas, is a member of Philippine Military Academy (PMA) class of 1987.

He is the former director of Quezon City Police District (QCPD) and the regional director of Police Regional Office 4A (Calabarzon) and National Capital Region Police Office (NCRPO) before he was assigned in Camp Crame. DMS