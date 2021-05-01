The Philippine government is lifting the travel ban to foreign nationals allowed to enter the country under previous Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases resolutions starting May 1, Malacanang said on Friday.

Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque, in the "Laging Handa" public briefing, said this was approved by the IATF in a meeting on Thursday.

"Begining 01 May 2021, the foreign nationals allowed under previous resolutions shall be allowed to enter the Philippines," he said, quoting IATF Resolution No. 113.

But the entry of foreigners are subject to the following conditions:

- With valid and existing visa at the time of entry, except for those qualified under the Balikbayan program under Republic Act No. 6768 or the Act Insituting the Balikbayan Program;

- With pre-booked accommodation for at least seven nights in an accredited quarantine hotel/facility;

- Subject to COVID-19 testing at the quarantine hotel/facility on the sixth day from date of arrival; and

- Subject to the maximum capacity of inbound passengers at the port and date of entry.

However, Roque said travel restrictions imposed to all passengers coming from India or those with travel history to India within 14 days preceding arrival shall continue to be in force.

The Philippines has issued a travel ban for all those coming from India since April 29 and until May 14 due to surge in COVID-19 cases in the said country.

The IATF directed the Bureau of Immigration to formulate the necessary guidelines to ensure smooth implementation of the latest IATF resolution.

"The Commissioner of Immigration shall have the exclusive prerogative to decide on waiver or recall of exclusion orders for foreign nationals," Roque said.

Last March, the government suspended the entry of foreigners, even with existing valid visas, when it placed the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal or NCR Plus under enhanced community quarantine and up to present's modified ECQ due to the COVID-19 surge in those places. Celerina Monte/DMS