By Ella Dionisio

Metro Manila mayors have recommended to the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) a "hybrid" or "flexible" modified enhanced community (MECQ)" to prevent the spread of COVID-19 infection while allowing more businesses to open in the National Capital Region (NCR), Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) chairman Benhur Abalos said on Wednesday.

"The mayors have decided to have a flexible MECQ," Abalos said in a TV interview.

He added the Metro Manila Council (MMC) recommendation was submitted to the IATF.

“The MMC just recommends to the IATF. Hence, it is within the purview of President Rodrigo Duterte to decide on the next NCR status,” Abalos said.

Duterte is expected to announce the new quarantine classification on Wednesday night.

Abalos said mayors voted on three proposed quarantine classifications which are enhanced community quarantine (ECQ), MECQ and what they called “hybrid” or "flex" MECQ.

Abalos said under flexible MECQ, additional economic and business activities classified and approved by the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) will be allowed to operate.

In a statement, Abalos said ''hybrid'' or ''flex'' MECQ was proposed by Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire.

"Hybrid MECQ is intended to allay the fear of health workers for a possible surge again. That's why we want to do it gradually. By opening some businesses, we are also addressing the dilemma and hunger of those who lost their jobs," he explained.

"The recommendation was based on data presented by health experts and also from NEDA as presented by Sec. Karl Chua. Through hybrid MECQ, we are hitting the middle ground. There will still be strict border controls to avoid transmission, but at the same time there will also be additional economic activities."

Abalos said they are ready for whatever quarantine status to be imposed and advised the public to strictly follow minimum health standards to further prevent the spread of COVID-19.

"The mayors don't want the gains of ECQ and MECQ to be put into waste especially since we've seen the downward trend on the growth rate. We are hoping that we can sustain it by our continued unified efforts," he said.

NCR Plus bubble, composed of Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal, has been placed on MECQ until April 30. DMS