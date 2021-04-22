Malacanang ordered on Wednesday the Food and Drug Administration to take the lead in cracking down the illegal trading or distribution of anti-parasitic drug Ivermectin, which is being used by some people to allegedly treat coronavirus disease.

In a statement, Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said the move aims to ensure the safety and welfare of the public and at the same time avoid any unnecessary conflicts.

"The Food and Drug Administration has been directed to take the lead in determining the course of action against the illegal trading/dispensing of ivermectin," he said.

The directive came after the Philippine National Police initially warned those individuals engaged in the distribution of fake, unregistered or unlicensed Ivermectin that the police would go after them.

"The Philippine National Police cannot arbitrarily determine on their own which drug/s should not be on the market. All operations to apprehend or seize goods must be done in coordination with the FDA," Roque said.

But he clarified that what is being ordered to stop is the sale or trade of Ivermectin for veterinary use and has been repackaged as human grade, including those that have not been determined by competent authorities as safe to be used in humans.

Some quarters, including congressmen, have been pushing for the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19.

The FDA, however, only grants compassionate special permit for ivermectin's use as the drug cannot be bought over the counter.

Roque said the Palace advises the public to seek the advice of medical practitioners before taking medicines and/or supplements.

He said President Rodrigo Duterte is closely monitoring the developments concerning ivermectin here and abroad.

"He (Duterte) has even directed the Presidential Management Staff to give him weekly updates on ivermectin studies and FDA-related clearance," he said.

According to FDA, Duterte has ordered the Department of Science and Technology and the Department of Health to conduct clinical trial on the use of Ivermectin to treat COVID-19. Celerina Monte/DMS