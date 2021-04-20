One person died while another one is missing due to Typhoon ''Bising'', the Regional Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (RDRRMO) in Eastern Visayas reported on Sunday.

Eastern Visayas RDRRMO said the fatality was Alberto Wales, 79, of Barangay? San Isidro, St. Bernard, Southern Leyte.

Wales died after sustaining severe head injury after being hit a falling coconut tree.

The victim was declared dead at Anahaw District Hospital.

Another victim identified as Louie Din, 40, from Barangay Dao, San Jose Northern Samar went missing after venturing into the sea to get livestock in the nearby island on April 16.

According to the PCG, as of 12pm, total of 2,922 passengers, drivers, and cargo helpers; 43 vessels; and 1,152 rolling cargoes were stranded in Eastern Visayas, Bicol, Central Visayas, and Northeastern Mindanao.

It also noted that 70 vessels and 54 motorbancas are taking shelter because of the typhoon.?Robina Asido/DMS