Malacanang shrugged off on Monday the alleged withdrawal by some active and retired military officials for President Rodrigo Duterte due to his supposed inaction over Chinese incursion in the West Philippine Sea.

"That's kuwentong kutsero (rumor)," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said when asked of the supposed move by retired and active military officers against Duterte.

He said the Palace believes that all the soldiers are loyal to the Republic and that they know that this is not the time for politics.

Roque said since it will be election next year, the people can vote for the next leaders.

"If they think the policy of the President is uncalled for, don't vote for the President's candidate," he said.

He said the Armed Forces of the Philippines respects democracy.?Celerina Monte/DMS