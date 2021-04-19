The Department of Health (DOH) reported on Sunday more than 10,000 new coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases and 150 more deaths.

In its latest case bulletin, the DOH said there were 10,098 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total cases in the country to 936,133.

Among the confirmed cases, the DOH reported that 150 more patients have succumbed to COVID-19, which brought the total fatalities to 15,960.

Meanwhile, the DOH logged 72,607 new recoveries, bringing the total COVID-19 recoveries to 779,084.

Less deaths and recoveries, the DOH said the active coronavirus cases stood at 141,089.

Of the active cases, 96.7 percent were mild, 1.7 percent were asymptomatic, 0.5 percent were severe, 0.7 percent were critical, and 0.43 percent were moderate. Ella Dionisio/DMS