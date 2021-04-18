Government forces arrested four suspects and seized the largest ever haul of giant clam shells, locally known as Taklobo, in the province of Palawan on Friday.

According to Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) a total of 200 tons of giant clam shells were seized during a joint law enforcement operation at Sitio Green Island, Barangay Tumarbong, Roxas, Palawan.

PCG District Palawan Commander Commodore Genito Basilio said this is considered the biggest giant clam shell haul in the province.

Aside from the giant clam shells with ?1.2 billion pesos, the government authorities also arrested four suspects.

Arrested were Rey Cuyos, 54, Rodolfo Rabesa, 48, Julius Molejoa, 47, and Erwin Miagao, 40, for violating Republic Act No. 9147 or the Wildlife Resources Conservation and Protection Act.

They were brought to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development (PCSD) for inquest and filing of appropriate cases.

The joint law enforcement operations were done by the Coast Guard Intelligence Group Palawan, Coast Guard District Palawan, PCSD, PNP ? Maritime Group Palawan, AFP Intelligence Operatives, and Bantay Dagat Roxas. Robina Asido/DMS