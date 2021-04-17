President Rodrigo Duterte said that more Filipinos may die due to insufficient supply of vaccines against coronavirus disease.

Duterte noted that the Philippines has kept on waiting for more vaccines to arrive.

"Up to now, the word there is 'unavailable'. Unavailable because there's no sufficient supply to inoculate the world. This (COVID-19 pandemic) will take time," he said in his pre-recorded "Talk to the People" on Thrusday night.

"I'm telling you, more will die here. I just can't say who they are," Duterte said.

As of April 15, the Philippine death toll due to COVID-19 hit 15,594 out of the 904,285 confirmed cases since last year.

As of April 13, there were 1,255,716 who received COVID-19 jabs. Of the total number, 1,093,651 got their first dose while 162,065 were fully vaccinated, meaning they also received their second dose.

Only China's Sinovac vaccines are available in the country. The government has used all the AstraZeneca vaccine doses donated to the Philippines through the World Health Organization-led COVAX facility. Celerina Monte/DMS