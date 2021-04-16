By Celerina Monte

Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to visit the Philippines early May, government sources told Manila Shimbun on Thursday.

Suga will be in Manila on May 2-4, his first official visit in the country since he became the prime minister in September last year.

He is expected to hold a bilateral meeting with President Rodrigo Duterte in Malacanang.

The Japanese leader's trip to Manila comes amid the increasing tension between the Philippines and China in the West Philippine Sea.

The Philippines has filed several diplomatic protests against China during the past weeks due to continued presence of Chinese vessels near Julian Felipe Reef, an area within the 200 nautical miles exclusive economic zone of the Philippines.

Manila has been demanding the Chinese ships to leave the area.

Earlier reports said aside from the Philippines, Suga would also visit India. DMS