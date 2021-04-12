Defense Secretary Delfin N. Lorenzana and his counterpart, US Defense Secretary Lloyd J. Austin III, held a telephone conference on Sunday and discussed among others the incursion of Chinese vessels in the West Philippine Sea.

In a statement, the Department of National Defense said the two defense chiefs discussed the "situation in the West Philippine Sea and recent developments in regional security."

"Both are looking forward to the conduct of Exercise Balikatan, which was cancelled last year," it said.

According to DND, Austin reiterated the importance of the Visiting Forces Agreement as he expressed hope that it would be continued.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier ordered the termination of the VFA. But the process was deferred when the coronavirus pandemic hit the world starting last year.

DND said Lorenzana committed to discuss the matter with Duterte as the final approval lies with him.

Lorenzana also sought Austin's assistance "to expedite the delivery" of the Moderna vaccines the country has ordered, "to which Secretary Austin replied that he would look into the issue and bring it to the attention of the office concerned," the Defense department said. DMS