The Department of Health (DOH) reported more than 11,000 new COVID-19 cases and around 55,000 recoveries on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, DOH said there were 11,681 new cases, bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 864,868.

The health department also recorded 55,204 new recoveries, which brought the total recovered patients to 703,404 while 201 patients died due to the virus bringing the total to 14,945.

DOH said there were 146,519 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 96.8 percent were mild, 1.7 percent were asymptomatic, 0.5 percent were critical, 0.6 percent were severe, and 0.34 percent were moderate.

As to utilization rate of the health care capacity, ICU beds were at 65 percent; isolation beds, 50 percent; ward beds, 52 percent; and ventilators, 44 percent.

Earlier, Malacanang announced that the National Capital Region (NCR) and seven other areas will be placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting April 12 until April 30. Ella Dionisio/DMS