The National Capital Region (NCR) and seven other areas will be placed under the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ) starting Monday, April 12, until the end of the month, Malacanang said on Sunday.

“President Rodrigo Duterte today approved the recommendation of the IATF (Interagency Task Force) in placing these areas under corresponding community quarantine,” Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said in a video aired at state-run PTV4.

Roque said NCR, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite or the so-called NCR Plus which have been under a two-week ECQ will be placed under MECQ from April 12 to 30.

Also to be placed under MECQ are the City of Santiago, Quirino, and Abra.

Areas to be placed under general community quarantine (GCQ) are the entire Cordillera Autonomous Region (CAR), Cagayan, Isabela, Nueva Vizcaya, Batangas, Tacloban City, Iligan City, Davao City, Lanao del Sur, and Quezon, while the rest of the country are under modified GCQ (MGCQ),

Roque said the decision of the IATF to lower the quarantine in NCR Plus to MECQ was made after private, national government, and local government hospitals have committed to increase their COVID-19 beds.

Additional 164 COVID-19 ICU critical beds and 1,157 COVID-19 regular beds for moderate and severe cases were committed by the hospitals.

Roque said the total bed capacity in NCR Plus is 3,156.

In a statement, Roque said for NCR Plus, dedicated COVID-19 beds in isolation, quarantine and health facilities must be increased through the joint effort of the Department of Education (DepEd), the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA), the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH), and the Department of Health (DOH).

He said there must be an adequate number of COVID-19 dedicated beds, complementary health human resources, and well-coordinated triage and referral systems in place at the local government units (LGUs), isolation and quarantine facilities, and health facilities.

“Hospitals must also be decongested through the partnership of hospitals with temporary treatment and monitoring facilities/step-down facilities for mild/moderate care or home care, provided there is proof of capacity to do adequate quarantine/isolation,” he added.

LGUs in the NCR Plus are likewise enjoined to set-up their respective local telehealth triaging systems equipped with sufficient medical personnel available to provide immediate medical and patient referral advice.

“In addition, the Philippine Health Insurance Corporation must ensure the continued responsive and timely payment of reimbursement claims for COVID-19,” Roque said.

Another measure that must be implemented in the NCR Plus during the MECQ period is enjoining the LGUs to prioritize the generation of demand for vaccination to those with highest risk for severe disease and death, particularly Priority Groups A2 and A3 of the National Deployment and Vaccination Plan for COVID-19, he added.

“Finally, the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) are directed to ascertain the number of employees who may undertake alternative work arrangements and its impact on the maximum carrying capacity of the subject area,” Roque said. Ella Dionisio/DMS