The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) is set to hire 5,000 contact tracers in the National Capital Region and four nearby provinces, which are under the enhanced community quarantine due to the surge in coronavirus disease cases, an official said on Friday.

DOLE Bureau of Workers with Special Concerns Director Ma. Karina Perida-Trayvilla, in the "Laging Handa" public briefing, said that the plan was to hire 14,000 contact tracers in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

"But the requirement of the LGUs (local government units) is a bit longer, to make it 90 days. So, with the budget of 14,000 workers, we will just stretch to 90 days, that's why roughly 5,000 can be accommodated in order for them to have a longer duration of work," she said.

She said the initial plan was for 14,000 contract tracers to be hired for 30 days only.

The hiring of contract tracers will be under the TUPAP program of DOLE. TUPAD or Tulong Panghanapbuhay sa Ating Disadvantaged/Displaced Workers is a community-based package of assistance that provides emergency employment for displaced workers, underemployed and seasonal workers, for a minimum period of 10 days, but not to exceed a maximum of 30 days, depending on the nature of work to be performed.

Trayvilla said the contact tracers to be hired only need to have basic knowledge in using the telephone and internet.

She said those interested can pass their application forms to DOLE-Public Employment Service Office located in various LGUs.

Before the contact tracers will be deployed, they will undergo one or two days of online training, which has been institutionalized by the Department of Interior and Local Government.

The DOLE official said that while the contact tracers undergo training, they will already get their wage, which is equivalent to minimum wages in Metro Manila and Region IV-A as the case may be. In the case of NCR, the daily wage is P537.00. Celerina Monte/DMS