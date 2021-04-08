まにら新聞ウェブ

4月8日のまにら新聞から

Sara flies to Singapore for ''personal health management''

［ 114 words｜2021.4.8｜英字 ］

Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio on Wednesday confirmed she flew to Singapore due to “personal health management”.

In a statement, Carpio said she is on leave from April 6 to 10.

“I have a travel authority to Singapore from the DILG (Department of Interior and Local Government). The reason is personal health management,” she said.

“All protocols for return to Davao City including RT-PCR testing and 14-day quarantine have all been pre-arranged,” she added.

A news report said the mayor left the country on Tuesday together with one of her children, a nanny, and a member of the Presidential Security Group (PSG).

In September last year, Carpio also took a week-long medical leave. Ella Dionisio/DMS