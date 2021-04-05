President Rodrigo Duterte on Sunday said the glory of Easter gives the country a profound message of hope in the midst of suffering and challenges brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Today, we are joined in the spirit of victory through the Resurrection of Christ. The glory of Easter gives us all a profound message of hope in the midst of suffering and an assurance of triumph over adversity,” Duterte said in his Easter message.

“As we collectively strive to overcome the challenges brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, I trust that the promise of salvation will inspire us to look ahead for new beginnings and move forward with stronger faith and compassion for others,” he added.

Duterte hoped this cornerstone of Christianity guides the country in pursuant to shared aspirations for a better and safer future for the people.

Meanwhile, Vice President Leni Robredo said this is the second year that the country celebrated Easter while there is pandemic.

“But if there is anything that Easter and the Lenten Season reminds us, it is that during these extraordinary times of darkness, we are renewed by our faith, hope, and love for one another,” Robredo said.

Robredo said faith gives the people strength as cases in the communities continue to rise, healthcare systems are close to being overwhelmed, the economy is still shrinking, and many people? from medical professionals to the daily wage earner? are struggling every day.

"In Christ’s love, Him choosing to be with us in all sufferings and hardships in life, we draw inspiration to begin and rise again,” she said. Ella Dionisio/DMS