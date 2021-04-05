The Department of Health (DOH) reported around 11,000 new cases of COVID-19 and more than 41,000 recoveries on Sunday.

In its latest bulletin, DOH said there were 11,028 new cases bringing the total COVID-19 cases in the country to 795,051.

The Health department also recorded 41,205 new recoveries, which brought the total of recovered patients to 646,100 while two patients died due to the virus, bringing the total to 13,425.

DOH said there were 135,526 active COVID-19 cases in the country.

Of the active cases, 97.4 percent were mild, 1.0 percent were asymptomatic, 1.6 percent were critical, 0.6 percent were severe, and 0.36 percent were moderate.

As to the utilization of health care facilities, the DOH said intensive care units (ICU) were already 60 percent occupied; isolation beds, 46 percent; ward beds, 50 percent; and ventilators, 42 percent.

DOH reminded the public to coordinate with their barangay health emergency response team (BHERT) or call the One Hospital Command Center once they experience COVID-19 symptoms so that they can be brought to the right health facility.

During the previous briefings, DOH said patients with mild and asymptomatic cases should be brought to Temporary Treatment and Monitoring Facilities (TTMF) while critical and severe cases should be brought to the hospitals. Ella Dionisio/DMS