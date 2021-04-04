Daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases came in at its second highest level a day after it set a record while 103 died, the Department of Health (DOH) said Saturday.

The DOH reported 12, 576 new cases, bringing active cases to 165, 715 out of which 96.5 percent were mild and 2.2 percent asymptomatic.

On Friday, daily cases came in at 15, 310.

Total deaths are at 13, 423. There were 599 persons who overcame COVID-19, which brought total recoveries to 604, 905.

The data was released a few hours before the government will announce if enhanced community quarantine will be extended in the National Capital Region and the provinces of Bulacan, Rizal, Cavite and Laguna.

News reports said the OCTA Research Group recommended early Saturday that the government extend ECQ in the five areas for at least a week.

Intensive care unit bed utilization in the NCR-- the epicenter of the COVID-19 pandemic-- came in at 80 percent while isolation beds are 72 percent utilized. DMS