By Robina Asido

The government announced on Saturday extended the implementation of the enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) in National Capital Region, Bulacan, Rizal, Laguna and Cavite by ''one more week at least'' starting April 5.

"President Rodrigo Roa Duterte on Saturday, April 3, 2021, approved the recommendation of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) to extend the Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) classification of the National Capital Region (NCR), Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna and Rizal for one week starting April 5 until April 11, 2021," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque said on Saturday.

"One more week at least of ECQ in Metro Manila, Laguna, Bulacan, Cavite, Rizal. Simultaneously the intensified prevention, detection, isolation, tracing and rehabilitation (PDITR) which we will monitor in a daily basis will be implemented," he said.

Daily coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases soared to a record 15, 310 on Friday. On March 27, when ECQ was announced for NCR and the four provinces, daily cases were at 9, 595.

"We are also calling the local government in these areas to intensify the enforcement of our quarantine measures reminding their constituents to follow the 'mask, wash, prevent' (strategy)", he added.

Roque reiterate the government's call for those who can to avail of the COVID - 19 vaccines to receive their shots as soon as possible.

"We are calling those who can now receive their vaccine to get your shots now," he said.

Roque said more beds for moderate to severe COVID-19 cases will be set aside next week.

"During this week with extended ECQ, we have 110 additional moderate to severe beds that will be operational in Quezon Institute. It is different from the additional moderate to severe bed capacity that will be open next month, which is not less than 160 additional moderate to severe bed capacity," he added.

Roque said the "health care utilization, case numbers and the PDITR gatekeeping indicators would serve as the parameters to be assessed for the succeeding weeks risk classification."

"The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) has been directed to ensure the concerned local government units shall provide these data while the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) have been directed to provide the data in the workplaces and establishments," he said.

"The Task Group on Management of Returning Overseas Filipinos (TG MROF) shall provide the data on returning overseas Filipinos," he added. DMS