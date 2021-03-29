The Department of Tourism (DOT) on Sunday ordered the suspension of “staycations” in Metro Manila and four nearby provinces during the Holy Week.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat issued strict new guidelines for the operation of DOT-accredited hotels, resorts, apartment hotels, motels, and other accommodation establishments for leisure guests following the declaration of Enhanced Community Quarantine (ECQ) in Metro Manila, Laguna, Cavite, Rizal, and Bulacan from March 29 to April 4 to prevent further surge of COVID-19.

“However, guests who are already billeted in these establishments by midnight on Sunday may continue to stay for the duration of their original booking. However, no new bookings will be allowed for the week,” Puyat said.

She said the Hotel Sales and Marketing Association (HSMA) has assured that guests with reservations within the ECQ period will be allowed to rebook without penalty provided they booked directly with the hotels.

“We would like to express our gratitude to the staycation hotels for allowing their clients to rebook without penalties as they support the goals of this administration for a healthy and safe tourism industry,” she said.

Only accommodation establishments used as isolation facilities, quarantine hotels and hotels that can accommodate guests with long-term leases; locally stranded individuals or those transiting to their place of residence; and authorized persons outside of residence (APOR) are allowed to operate.

The DOT advised the accredited establishments to strictly enforce the minimum health and safety guidelines and quarantine protocols or face sanctions which include fines, suspension and the cancellation of accreditation.

Under ECQ and modified ECQ, only a skeleton workforce and in-house staff with free accommodations within the premises shall be allowed.

Regardless of quarantine status, ancillary facilities and services like restaurants, cafes, bars, gyms, spas, swimming pools, and conference or function halls are prohibited unless permitted by the Department of Health (DOH) or the Bureau of Quarantine to prepare packed meals for staff and guests or for take-out and delivery to the public.

“Quarantine hotels are required to implement measures to ensure that there would be no co-mingling of quarantine guests and health workers, including the designation of separate floors or wings, elevators and passageways,” Puyat said.

In areas under the less strict general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified GCQ, regular hotels may operate ancillary facilities subject to minimum health standards and issuances of the Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF), the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) and other relevant government agencies. Ella Dionisio/DMS