The Philippine National Police (PNP) has deployed more than 9,000 police personnel in 1,106 quarantine control points in the National Capital Region (NCR) and four nearby provinces as enhanced community quarantine started midnight of March 29.

In a press briefing on Sunday, Lt. Gen. Cesar Hawtorne Binag, PNP deputy chief for administration, said that 9,356 police personnel have been dispatched in various checkpoints they set up in different borders in Metro Manila, Bulacan, Cavite, Laguna, and Rizal.

In the National Capital Region, 929 checkpoints have been installed and being manned by 7,876 personnel; in Bulacan, 162 checkpoints with 982 policemen; in Cavite, Rizal and Laguna, 15 checkpoints with 491 cops.

Binag said seven checkpoints have also been installed in Batangas being manned by 60 personnel.

“We add Batangas even though it’s not included in areas under ECQ because they have roads that can be used in entering Metro Manila,” he said.

Binag said the police personnel were ordered to be in their positions by 6pm on Sunday.

“But the effectivity of the implementation will be 12:01am,” he added.

Binag reminded those who are included in the list of essential workers to always bring their IDs and other documents to prove that they are really essential workers.

He said essential workers and those who are allowed to go out are also exempted during the curfew hours from 6pm to 5am.

Binag said those who will violate the ECQ will be warned and penalized.

“As much as possible, unless they will be unruly, no arrest will be made,” he said.

He reminded the public to always follow the minimum health protocols and stay at home if they have no reason to go out. Ella Dionisio/DMS