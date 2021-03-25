Malacanang debunked on Wednesday the statement of retired Supreme Court Associate Justice Antonio Carpio that China was trying to "soften the blow" of seizing Philippine maritime zones by donating vaccines against coronavirus to the country.

"That's a figment of his (Carpio's) imagination," Presidential Spokesperson Harry Roque told Manila Shimbun in a text message when asked on Palace's take about Carpio's statement.

Roque said "many times" he had said that the Philippines would not compromise nor be beholden to China insofar as the country's sovereign rights in the West Philippine Sea are concerned vis-a-vis the COVID-19 vaccines that Beijing has been giving to Manila.

Some 400,000 more doses of donated Sinovac vaccine from China arrived in Manila on Wednesday.

These were in addition to the 600,000 doses that China delivered to the country last February 28.

The Philippines is also purchasing another one million Sinovac vaccine doses to China this month.

Carpio, in an interview with ANC on Wednesday, said the Philippine government should acquire COVID-19 vaccines from western countries, India or other countries, which are not engaged in the territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

"I think with this development (arrival of COVID-19 vaccine donation from China), China is trying to soften the blow of seizing our maritime zones at the time same sending us vaccines," said Carpio, one of the legal luminaries who defended the Philippine case before an arbitral tribunal against China.

In 2016, the Netherlands-based Permanent Court of Arbitration ruled in favor of the Philippines by invalidating China's sovereign and historic claims over the almost entire South China Sea. China refused to recognize the award.

"We cannot be seen as getting aid from China and just allowing China to seize our maritime zones...if we protest Chinese encroachment of our maritime zones, we would appear like ungrateful because China has given us vaccines," Carpio said.

Last Sunday, the Philippines lodged a diplomatic protest against China due to the presence of about 200 fishing vessels believed to be manned by Chinese maritime militia personnel at Julian Felipe Reef in the Kalayaan Island Group, which is within Manila's exclusive economic zone.

The Duterte administration also demanded the withdrawal of the Chinese ships and maritime assets in the area.

China denied that there were Chinese militia personnel on board the ships, claiming that they were Chinese fishing vessels taking shelter due to rough sea condition. Celerina Monte/DMS